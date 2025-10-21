A shocking incident has come to light from South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, where a minor Muslim girl faced rape and murder threats from Islamic extremists after she hugged her Hindu teacher, Vipin Sharma, during a school event. The video of the incident went viral on social media, after which the girl and her family became the target of online abuse and threats.

Video triggers online outrage and threats

According to media reports, the girl had hugged her teacher out of respect and enthusiasm during an academic programme. The video was published online, after which Islamic extremists objected to it and began issuing rape and murder threats. The girl, terrified by the harassment, had to release a video apology. However, the threats and abuse continued. The minor, deeply disturbed by the continuous abuse, reportedly attempted suicide.

Family questions religious justification of threats

The girl and her mother questioned the people issuing threats and asked whether such actions were justified under Islam. They stated that harassment and violence against a minor cannot be defended on religious grounds.

Legal and administrative action

The matter caught the attention of the Anantnag Child Welfare Committee, which took cognisance and directed the immediate removal of the video from all social media platforms. The committee has also warned of strict action against those circulating objectionable content.

Under the Indian Penal Code, issuing death or rape threats to a minor is a serious offence, punishable with imprisonment of up to seven years. The girl’s family has demanded that the authorities take strict action against those involved in threatening and harassing the child.