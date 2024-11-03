Jammu & Kashmir: 9 civilians injured in a grenade attack

On Sunday, November 3, at least 9 civilians were injured in a grenade attack in Jammu & Kashmir. The grenade attack took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s capital Srinagar. The injured have been shifted to Shri Maharaja Hari Singh Hospital (SMHS) in the city. “The injured include eight men and one woman. All are so far stable, ” said medical superintendent of SMHS, Dr Tasneem Showkat.

The blast took place near the tourist reception centre in Srinagar. Paramilitary forces were rushed to the spot to evacuate the injured and launch a search operation to nab the terrorists who executed this attack.

Notably, this attack comes after security forces gunned down a top terrorist linked to Pakistan-affiliated Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorist organisation. However, no link between the two has been established as yet.

Newly elected CM of J & K, Omar Abdullah condemned the incident, calling it “deeply disturbing.”