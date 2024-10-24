Jammu & Kashmir: Labourer from Uttar Pradesh shot at the terrorists in Tral

On Thursday, October 24, a labourer from Uttar Pradesh was shot and injured by terrorists in the Tral area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district. The victim has been identified as Shubham Kumar from Bijnore area. He is admitted to hospital and undergoing treatment.

This attack comes just days after six non-local labourers and a local doctor were killed in a terror attack at a construction site in Ganderbal district. The labourers were employed by APCO Infratech, the company constructing the Z-Morh tunnel on the Srinagar-Sonamarg highway.

Earlier, a labourer Ashok Kumar Chavan from Bihar was shot dead by terrorists in Shopian district on October 18