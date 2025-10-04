Japan may get its first woman Prime Minister: Ruling party elects conservative Sanae Takaichi as leader

In Japan, the ruling Liberal Democratic Party has elected conservative politician Sanae Takaichi as their leader, making way for her to become Japan’s first-ever woman Prime Minister.

Takaichi’s appointment is subject to Parliament’s approval. If her position gets approved, Takaichi will mark a milestone in Japan’s male-dominated political ecosystem.

Takaichi is a close friend of former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. She previously served as the defence minister and is a well-known supporter of constitutional revisions to expand Japan’s military role. She belongs to the political class that works with the ‘Japan First’ approach, supporting stronger ties with the USA.

LDP chose Sanae Takaichi over Shinjiro Koizumi, indicating a preference for conservative hardliners amid economic worries and a changing global dynamic of a multipolar world, where nations need to balance themselves between Russia-China and Trump’s tariff wars.

Japan’s PM Shigeru Ishiba had announced his resignation in September.