Jhalawar: English teacher Shahrukh tried to rape a student, angry villagers entered the school and beat him up, accused arrested under POCSO Act

In Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, English teacher Shahrukh tried to rape one of his students. Following the incident, angry villagers entered the school and beat up the accused. The case is of Government Higher Secondary School in Sunel town.

According to the information, Shahrukh, an English teacher working here, entered the house of a student late at night and tried to rape her. When the student shouted, the accused fled on a bike.

When the matter came to the knowledge of the villagers, they went to the school and beat up Shahrukh.

After receiving information, Sunel police station officials reached the spot and took the accused Shahrukh into custody while controlling the situation. Police have registered a case against him under POCSO Act and other sections.

The accused teacher is originally from Sawai Madhopur and was currently appointed on probation period. After the incident, the education department has suspended him. Police say that the matter is being investigated seriously and the victim’s statement is being recorded.