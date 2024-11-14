Jharkhand becoming ‘den of Naxals’ under Congress and JMM: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath

On Thursday, November 14, Uttar Pradesh CM and BJP leader Yogi Adityanath said that the state of Jharkhand has become a ‘den of Naxals’ under Congress and Jharkhand Mukri Morcha (JMM) government.

Yogi Adityanath made the statement a day after 43 of the 81 assembly constituencies went to polls in the state. Voting for the remaining 38 seats will be held on November 20. The counting for all the 81 seats will be held on November 23.

The Uttar Pradesh CM said, “On one hand, they (I.N.D.I. Alliance) are looting Jharkhand and on the other, this corrupt government is trying to promote leftists to turn it into a den of Naxals. I have come to appeal to you to not let them flourish.”