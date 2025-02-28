Jharkhand: Convicted Maoist serving 10-year sentence flees from Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi

Convicted Maoist Sameer Tirkey, who was serving a 10-year rigorous imprisonment for murder, escaped from Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi on Thursday evening.

Tirkey had been in custody since 2018 after his arrest in a murder case, according to prison officials. Reportedly, Tirkey, a resident of Gumla, was linked to a Maoist organization and was arrested by Gumla Police in 2018.

Initial findings indicate that he escaped around 7:00 pm on Thursday. His disappearance was discovered on Friday morning during a routine inmate headcount, leading to an immediate alert to the police.

“When the prisoner count began on Friday morning, authorities realized that Sameer Tirkey was missing. Multiple teams have been deployed to track down the fugitive,” a jail official stated.

Following his escape, the jail administration filed an FIR at Khelgaon Police Station. Further investigations are underway.