Jodhpur: Beauty salon owner chopped into pieces and buried in a deep pit, police search for accused Gul Mohammad

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, the brutal murder of a beauty parlour owner has come to light. 50-year-old Anita Chaudhary, who was reported missing 2 days ago, has been found murdered. The police have discovered Anita’s body cut into pieces, packed into plastic bags, and buried in a 12-feet deep pit that was prepared just days ago.

The police are looking for a man named Gul Mohammad who is the prime accused so far in the case. Anita’s beauty salon was in a building where Gul Mohammad too had a shop and they knew each other well. Anita’s husband Manmohan had reported her missing 2 days back. During the investigation, the police found details of a man named Gul Mohammad who appeared to have been in regular contact with Anita.

The police arrived at Gul Mohammad’s address in the Gangana village where his wife initially refused to say anything. Suspecting something amiss, the police interrogated Gul Mohammad’s wife about Anita’s whereabouts. Gul Mohammad’s wife eventually admitted that her husband had murdered Anita and buried her body in a deep pit adjacent to their house.

ADCP Nishant Bharadwaj’s team arranged for an earth mover to redig the location pointed out by Gul Mohammad’s wife. They found 6 different plastic bags buried 12-feet deep, with chopped-off body parts of Anita Chaudhary. The recovered body parts have been sent for medical examination.

In CCTV footage, Anita was last seen sitting in an autorickshaw on 28 October, the day she went missing. When police found the driver, he informed that he had dropped her off in the Gangana village, where Gul Mohammad’s house is located.