Jodhpur cylinder blast: Rescued teenage girl runs back to get her hijab from burning room, dies in fire

In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, a cylinder blast in a house has caused 2 deaths and several injuries. On the evening of April 7, Monday, the cooking cylinder in the ground floor kitchen in a house in Jodhpur’s Gulab Sagar area near Miyan Masjid exploded.

The fire quickly engulfed the kitchen and adjacent room and filled the 3-storeyed house with smoke, causing the deaths of a 19-year-old girl and a 14-month-old baby, and injuring 14 others despite rescue efforts by the firefighters.

As per witness statements, thee 19-year-old girl named Sadiya was reading Namaz in a first-floor room when the fire surrounded the house. Sadiya managed to alert rescue workers and even walked out of the room. But the girl, who was reportedly a devout Muslim, had forgotten her hijab inside the room so she ran back to retrieve it. However, a burning door fell on her and she was trapped below it. Sadiya was pulled out and sent to hospital, but she had severe burn injuries and passed away en route.

The family was preparing to go on Hajj pilgrimage on April 10. So they had called their relatives for a get together. Most women of the house shut themselves inside a room to escape from the fire, but they became unconscious due to the smoke and needed treatment.