Jos Butler resigns as England cricket team captain after early Champions Trophy exit

Prolific batsman and England cricket team captain Jos Butler has stepped down following an early exit from the ongoing Champions Trophy.

Butler announced the decision on Friday, February 28, two days after England were eliminated from the Champions Trophy, courtesy a pasting from Afghanistan.

In their group-stage match against Afghanistan, England failed to chase 326, resulting in their elimination from the tournament.

India and New Zealand have qualified from Group A while the outcome of Afghanistan versus Australia will determine which teams qualify for the semi-finals from Group B.

If India manages to reach the finals, the match will be played in Dubai, or else it will take place in Lahore, Pakistan.