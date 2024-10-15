Justin Trudeau throws India-Canada relationship down the gutter to get few thousand Khalistani votes

Canada, or more particularly their current PM Justin Trudeau, has decided to destroy all Canada-India relationships over the death of a Khalistani terrorist named Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

It has been an year since Justin Trudeau accused India of murdering Khalistani terrorists on Canadian soil. Thus far, he has failed to provide any evidence to support his claim.

We all know that Canada goes to polls next year and an under-fire Justin Trudeau needs Khalistani votes desperately, and to get them, he has broken relationships with a very friendly nation in India.

Khalistani votes are very important in Canada, well, not really, you can win without them, but since Justin Trudeau is so unpopular among Canadians, he is willing to throw India-Canada relationship in the gutter to get those Khalistani votes.