Kanchan Kumari case: Police arrest 2 Nihang extremists for brutal murder of social media influencer over ‘objectionable content’

On Friday (13th June), the police arrested 2 Nihang extremists for the killing of a 30-year-old social media influencer named Kanchan Kumari.

The accused were identified as Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh. Another murder accused, named Amritpal Singh Mehron, is currently on the run from the law enforcement authorities.

While speaking about the matter, Bathinda SSP Amneet Kondal informed that Kanchan Kumari was strangulated by the accused with a waistband inside the victim’s car on 9th June.

Two aides of Nihang Amritpal Singh Mehron – Jaspreet Singh Mehron & Nimratjit Singh Harike have been arrested by Bathinda Police in the murder case of Kanchan Kumari (aka Kamal). Amritpal had recently warned her over obscene content. The post is now going viral on social media. https://t.co/UWr09N5Rmb pic.twitter.com/2XV4yiLcHh — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) June 13, 2025

They had reportedly met her under the pretext of a business meeting for a ‘paid promotion event.’ The duo killed Kanchan Kumari for what they believed was ‘objectionable content’.

The body of the social media influencer was found inside her car on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway on Wednesday (11th June). The victim was just 30 years old.

Kanchan Kumari had over 3 lakh followers on Instagram. She was previously received death threats from terrorist Arsh Dalla in October 2024.