Kannada filmmaker Guruprasad dies by suicide in Bengaluru, decomposed body found days later

Acclaimed Kannada film director Guruprasad, 52, known for films like Mata, Eddelu Manjunatha, and Director’s Special, was reportedly found dead in his apartment in Madanayakanahalli, Bengaluru.

As per news reports, Guruprasad may have been under financial pressure from creditors, leading him to take his life. The director was also facing financial challenges related to unpaid purchases.

Accordind to Asianet News, neighbours alerted the police after detecting a foul odour coming from his residence. Upon investigation, authorities found Guruprasad hanging from a ceiling fan, suggesting he took his on life.

The state of the decomposed body suggested he was dead for quite a while when Police found him.