Monday, October 7, 2024

Karachi blast: China’s embassy in Pakistan acknowledges death of 2 Chinese nationals, says some locals have died too

On the night of October 6, a massive explosion gutted several vehicles near the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi. Initial reports suggested a targeted attack on Chinese nationals. Following the incident, the Chinese embassy in Pakistan has released a statement, acknowledging the death of 2 Chinese citizens and the injury of 1 in the blast.

The statement by the embassy stated, “At around 11 pm on Oct 6, a convoy carrying Chinese staff of Port Qasim Electric Power Company (Private) Limited was attacked near Jinnah International Airport, Karachi; two Chinese died, one Chinese injured & some local casualties.”

Pakistani officials initially reported the explosion as an ‘oil tanker blast’. But the Baloch Liberation Army has taken the responsibility for it, calling it a Fidayeen attack by one of their suicide bombers.

