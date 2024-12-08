Karnataka: DK Shivakumar denies power-sharing formula with CM Siddaramaiah

Karnataka State Congress Chief DK Shivakumar has denied that he has any power sharing pact with CM Siddaramaiah. The Deputy CM of Karnataka has also asked party members to avoid talking about such a formula.

DK Shivakumar also said that they are working on some ‘political understanding’ in the state. The statement from Karnataka’s Deputy CM came just days after CM Siddaramaiah rejected the claim that they have a power-sharing pact.

“No one should talk about any oppanda (agreement). There is no formula (power-sharing formula) or anything. We are both working with some political understanding. I have never spoken about any formula, there is nothing. What I told the national channel is we have come to some understanding”, the Karnataka Deputy CM said.