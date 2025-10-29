On 29th October, a man was arrested by the Chikkamagaluru police in Karnataka after he undressed and viciously attacked a 25-year-old school teacher as well as tied her to a tree for refusing his advances. She was taken to Meggan Hospital in Shivamogga after the attack left her with multiple injuries. “She is out of danger, but the treatment is continuing,” informed a police official. The doctors revealed that she is severly traumatised.

The accused has been identified as 24-year-old labourer Bhavith who was set to be produced before the court. On 28th October, the startling incident took place within the boundaries of the Jayapura police station in Koppa taluk. The young woman, a contractual employee at Government School in Kogre in Shanthigrama, was attacked at around 5 pm as she was leaving for home, according to the police.

Villagers hurried to her aid after hearing the screams. However, the man already left after shoving mud in her mouth. The victim reportedly knew the perpetrator, who resided in Balur village, which is close to her home.

“Bhavith had proposed to the woman earlier but she had turned him down. However, he continued to pester her and the woman refused his advances. Enraged by the repeated rejection, he attacked her. He is currently in police custody. Further probe is underway into the matter,” a police personnel stated.

According to the teacher’s brother, who hurried to the hospital after hearing about the incident, she suffered brain injuries owing to the assault.

According to a News18 report, some males stopped her as she was leaving for home after finishing her classes near Basarikatte. She was then overpowered, tied her to a tree and attacked by them. They escaped before her family and other people rushed to the spot owing to her cries for help.

A case has been filed and a thorough investigation has been started by the Jayapura Police. Senior officials, including the DySP Deputy (Superintendent of Police) of Koppa subdivision, inspected the site. Several teams have been established to track down the criminals and identify the motivation behind the crime.