Karnataka: Former JD(S) MP Prajwal Revanna convicted for rape and harassment of domestic help in family farmhouse, faces 3 more cases

A Special court for MPs and MLAs in Bengaluru has convicted Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former MP from Hassan, Prajwal Revanna, in the case of rape on August 1. Revanna is also facing three other criminal cases since 2024.

Prajwal Revanna, the grandson of former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has been held guilty of raping, threatening and sexually exploiting a house help who worked in their family farm house. The quantum of punishment will be announced on Saturday, August 2.

Revanna was arrested in May 2024, after multiple obscene videos of him, allegedly sexually exploiting, abusing and aping several women, were ‘leaked’.

The court examined 26 witnesses during the trial. The victim had accused Prajwal Revanna of repeated and continuous rape and harassment, and blackmail, since 2021.

Prajwal is the accused in another case of rape, filed by the CID, where the 34-year-old former MP allegedly raped a 44-year-old former member of the Zilla Panchayat. In another case, he is accused of raping a 60-year-old woman, also a former domestic help for the HD family.