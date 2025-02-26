Karnataka govt will provide recliners for legislators during assembly session

Karnataka Legislative Assembly Speaker UT Khader is taking steps to arrange recliner chairs for legislators to rest during the upcoming Karnataka Legislative Assembly session, which begins next month.

As in previous sessions, free snacks and meals will be provided. Additionally, to prevent legislators from leaving after lunch to rest elsewhere, Speaker U.T. Khader has decided to set up recliner chairs within the Assembly lounge itself. “For this joint budget session, around 15 to 20 recliner chairs will be rented to allow legislators to take short naps after lunch”, Khader stated.

The recliner chairs will not be purchased since the Assembly does not function throughout the year. Sessions are held for only about 30 days annually. Therefore, instead of buying them, the chairs will be rented and returned after the session ends.

“Several reforms and measures have already been implemented to improve legislators’ attendance in the Assembly. This initiative is also part of that effort, and it is expected to further increase attendance,” he added. The Karnataka legislative Assembly session will start on March 3 on Monday at 11:00 am.