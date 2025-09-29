The Karnataka High Court has held that the Union Government’s SAHYOG portal is not an ‘instrument of censorship’ but a mechanism to facilitate communication between the government and private intermediaries.

Dismissing the petition filed by Elon Musk’s X Corp against the SAHYOG portal, Justice M Nagaprasanna held that SAHYOG is for the public good, and it only serves to automate notices to intermediaries to remove unlawful online content.

The HC stated that the right to free speech under Article 19 of the Indian Constitution is for Indian citizens, not for foreign companies.

The Karnataka High Court made it clear in its judgment dismissing X Corp’s petition challenging the Union government’s Sahyog blocking portal and related notifications that foreign companies cannot invoke fundamental right of free speech under Article 19 of the Constitution.… pic.twitter.com/57AAChwlKd — Bar and Bench (@barandbench) September 29, 2025

The HC rejected X Corp’s allegation is that SAHYOG is for censorship and reminded them that the power to issue directions to block some content remains with the government of India, under Section 69A of the IT Act and the Blocking Rules of 2009. The SAHYOG portal is merely a digital post office which facilitates this. The HC also rejected X Corp’s claim that Nodal officers are ‘acting on whims and fancy’.

The High Court reminded X Corp that social media cannot run unregulated in India and foreign platforms will have to obey Indian laws.