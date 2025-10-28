In a significant blow to the Congress-led Siddaramaiah government, the Dharwad Bench of the Karnataka High Court has stayed the controversial order mandating prior government approval for private organisations to hold events on public premises. The move, which had triggered sharp criticism for allegedly singling out RSS-linked activities, will remain suspended until the next hearing on November 17.

Justice M. Nagaprasanna, presiding over a single-judge bench, issued the interim stay after hearing a petition filed by Punashchaitanya Seva Samsthe, a Dharwad-based organisation. The petitioner argued that the directive infringed upon the fundamental rights of voluntary groups to conduct lawful activities and gatherings.

The Government Order (GO) in question, issued earlier this month, had laid down stringent rules requiring private or social organisations to seek written permission before using government schools, colleges, or institutional grounds for any meeting, cultural event, or programme. It also empowered district administrations to enforce the directive under provisions of the Karnataka Land Revenue Act and Education Act, warning of strict action for violations.

While the Congress government defended the order as a measure to regulate use of public property, critics called it a veiled attempt to restrict the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and its affiliates, who often hold community and patriotic programmes in such venues.

The High Court’s stay has now put the government on the defensive, with legal experts calling it a reaffirmation of constitutional freedoms against overbroad executive orders. The coming hearing on November 17 is expected to set the tone for how far state governments can go in regulating the activities of private organisations on public premises.