An IPS officer of Karnataka cadre has been booked for dowry harassment and domestic violence, along with six members of his family, in Noida.

As per reports, 2019 batch IPS officer Shivanshu Rajput, currently posted as SP of KGF, has been accused of criminal intimidation, dowry harassment and domestic violence by his wife, a doctor based in Noida, UP.

An FIR against the IPS officer has been filed in the Sector 126 police station in Noida. The IPS officer and six of his family members have been named in the FIR. The wife, Dr Singh, has stated that ever since her marriage to IPS Rajput in 2021, she has faced sustained harassment at the hands of her husband and his family members.

Her FIR names IPS Shivanshu Rajput, his parents, his brother and the brother’s wife, and two other family associates.

Dr Singh, who lives in Noida with her two-year-old son, has stated that her family had spent Rs 1.4 crores in her wedding, including gold, gifts and a cash dowry of Rs 20 lakhs as demanded by Shivanshu’s family.

Dr Singh alleges that after her wedding, she was verbally, mentally, and even physically abused by her husband and the other family members over her complexion, appearance, and her father was forced to send a car worth Rs 19 lakhs for Rajput’s family. Dr Singh has added that despite all the given ‘gifts’, Rajput’s family wanted another Rs 40 lakhs for a plot on Kanpur and have been threatening her for it.

The 41-page FIR also claims that the IPS officer had relations with multiple women during the marriage.

IPS Rajput has denied all allegations, adding that he is not the perpetrator, but a victim of domestic violence and mental harassment by his wife. He has added that his wife and her family members have been pressurising him to indulge in corrupt practices to ‘boost his income’, which he had refused to do.