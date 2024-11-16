A young Muslim girl was assaulted by 13 Muslim youths in Karnataka for allegedly dating a Hindu boy. Later she was also beaten up in the local mosque. The incident took place in Arabilachi village in Shivamogga district, and a case has been registered against the accused after the girl lodged a complaint.

As per reports, the girl was walking in the village with the Hindu boy from the same village. A group of Muslim youths confronted them after seeing them together. They questioned the girl why she was with a non-Muslim boy. The girl replied that she has done nothing wrong. Angered with the response, they assaulted her on the spot. They also assaulted the Hindu boy.

The accused have been identified as Maqboor Pasha, Tohid, Rafeeq Taseena, Tanzia, Kalim, Sunnu, Nasrullah, Abdul, Jishan, Rizwan, Abdullah, Abbas Ali and Akbar.

The girl was later called to the local mosque by the mosque committee. When she reached there with her mother, she was again beaten there for the crime of being with a Hindu boy.

The girl later lodged a compliant at the Holehonur police station, and an FIR was registered based on the complaint.