Kasganj: Chandan Gupta murder case convict Salim, who was sentenced to life imprisonment, dies of kidney disease

Saleem, a convict in the Chandan Gupta murder case, who had been serving a life sentence in the District Jail, Lucknow, died while undergoing treatment at King George Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, on Tuesday (26th August) night. Salim, who was lodged in the District Jail in Lucknow, had been suffering from a kidney ailment. He was admitted to the Balrampur District Hospital in Lucknow on July 30, 2025. He was referred to the KGMU on 16th August and has been receiving medical care there.

In January, 2025, a special NIA court convicted 28 accused, included Saleem, in the murder of Chandan Gupta and granted life imprisonment. Chandan Gupta alias Abhishek Gupta was shot dead in a dispute during the Tiranga Yatra in Kasganj on the 26th of January 2018. As soon as the procession reached the gate of Government Girls Inter College via Tehsil Road, a mob of Muslims, including Saleem, who were already waiting in ambush armed with weapons, blocked the way and snatched the tricolour from the hands and threw it on the ground. They shouted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and Hindustan Murdabad and threatened the people in Tiranga Yatra at gunpoint to say Pakistan Zindabad to pass through this road.

When Chandan and other people opposed this, all the Muslim accused started pelting stones and firing to kill them. Accused Salim targeted Chandan Gupta and shot him leaving him severely injured and many other people were also injured due to the firing of the accused.