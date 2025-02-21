Kash Patel confirmed as FBI director after Senate voting, Trump and Attorney General Bondi congratulate

Kashyap ‘Kash’ Patel has been finally confirmed as the director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation after a Senate voting. Patel is the 9th director of the FBI.

In the final voting, 51 Senators voted in Patel’s favour, while 49 voted against.

US Attorney General Pamela Bondi congratulated Kash Patel soon after the final voting.

Congratulations to my good friend @FBIDirectorKash!



Kash is extremely passionate about restoring the reputation of the FBI, and I look forward to working closely with him to end violent crime, protect our national security, and make America safe again. https://t.co/wEYUsUKgWj — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) February 20, 2025

“I am honored to be confirmed as the ninth Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. Thank you to President Trump and Attorney General Bondi for your unwavering confidence and support. The FBI has a storied legacy—from the “G-Men” to safeguarding our nation in the wake of 9/11. The American people deserve an FBI that is transparent, accountable, and committed to justice. The politicalization of our justice system has eroded public trust—but that ends today”, Patel posted after his confirmation.

According to reports, Patel was born in 1980 and has roots in Vadodara, Gujarat. He did his undergraduate studies at the University of Richmond, and received a law degree and a Certificate in International Law from University College London.