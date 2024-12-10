Kejriwal built a 7-star resort for himself with public money: Delhi BJP chief shares video of ‘Sheeshmahal’

In a post, Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva has shared the video of the grand residence former CM Arvind Kejriwal had got constructed for himself. Sachdeva asked how can a person who swore an oath on his children never to indulge in corruption can be so deceptive.

खुद को आम आदमी कहने वाले @ArvindKejriwal की अय्याशी के शीशमहल की सच्चाई हम बताते आए हैं , आज आपको दिखायेंगे भी!

जनता के पैसे खाकर अपने लिए 7-Star Resort का निर्माण करवाया है!

शानदार Gym-Sauna Room-Jacuzzi की कीमत!

• Marble Granite Lighting→ ₹ 1.9 Cr.

Sachdeva posted, “Kejriwal has built a 7-Star Resort for himself by embezzling funds meant for the people. A glass palace of luxury with a gym-sauna room-jacuzzi and more. The marble granite lighting cost ₹ 1.9 Cr. Installation and Civil Work cost ₹ 1.5 Cr. gym/spa Equipment and fittings are worth over ₹ 35 Lakh. Total costs over ₹ 3.75 Cr. How those who swear on their children and falsely promise not to take government house, car, and security are looting the money of Delhi’s taxpayers. Meanwhile, the common man of Delhi is struggling for basics.