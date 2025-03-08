Kerala: Ashwini Nambiar accuses Malayalam film director of sexually harassing her as a teenager

Malayalam actress Ashwini Nambiar, also known as Rudra, has come out and said that a Malayalam Film Director sexually harassed her when she first came to the industry. Ashwini has said that the director was old enough to be her father.

While not naming the director, Ashwini Nambiar said that a director called her to his room under the pretext of discussing an important matter, where he later behaved inappropriately with her.

She said, “He’s a big director. One day, he called me to his office to discuss something about the film. At that time, my mother always accompanied me everywhere. Unfortunately, she was unwell that day, so a female hairdresser went with me instead. The director lived in an independent house. While we were waiting in his office on the ground floor, one of his employees came and told us that he was upstairs and asked me to go meet him there.”

Notably, Malayalam film industry has faced a lot of accusations of sexual exploitation of young actresses in the industry.