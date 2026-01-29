A Muslim woman praying in the middle of a busy road in Kerala’s Palakkad led to traffic disruption and public debate. The incident took place at noon on Wednesday at IMA Junction on 28th January, and a video of the scene soon went viral on social media.

In the footage, the woman, dressed in a white burqa, is seen offering namaz by spreading a cloth on the road as vehicles remain stuck on both sides around her. Several residents and drivers tried to convince her to move, but she refused and was also seen arguing with them. After completing her prayers, she picked up a file from her black bag and left.

SHOCKING: Woman performs Namaz right in the middle of busy IMA Junction road in Palakkad, Kerala — causing major traffic disruption & chaos! Detained by Police pic.twitter.com/wJmLHE2WxO — Megh Updates 🚨™ (@MeghUpdates) January 28, 2026

The video drew strong reactions online, with many people criticising the act. According to media reports, Kerala Police reached the spot, detained the woman and took her to the police station.

During questioning, the woman said her action was meant to draw attention to a family property dispute. She told police that she has two children and that her husband’s family has denied her rightful share in the property. Police said further action will be taken after the investigation.