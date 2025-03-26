Controversial ‘comedian’ Kunal Kamra recently took to X to rant against music record label T-Series after his latest video ‘Naya Bharat’ that sparked controversy allegedly received a copyright strike on YouTube.

Sharing a picture of his video that showed restrictions for copyright and visibility blocked and monetisation ineligible, Kamra fumed, “Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge. Parody & Satire come under fair use Legally.”

Hello @TSeries, stop being a stooge.



Parody & Satire comes under fair use Legally.



I haven’t used the lyrics or the original instrumental of the song.



If you take this video down every cover song/dance video can be taken down.

Creators please take a note of it.



Having said… pic.twitter.com/WZChCZcCD5 — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) March 26, 2025

“If you take this video down, every cover song/dance video can be taken down. Creators, please take note of it. Having said that, every monopoly in India is nothing short of a Mafia, so please watch/download this special before it’s taken down,” Kamra further fulminated.

In the video, Kamra had used songs from ‘Dil Toh Pagal Hai’ and other movies—the music rights of some of which are owned by T-series—to mock Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde and other ruling party politicians.

The video that has allegedly received a copyright strike is the same one that instigated vandalism in Mumbai after Shiv Sena workers, offended by Kamra’s crass comments for former Maharashtra CM and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, created a ruckus at The Habitat studio, where the video was shot.

While Kamra tries to tout himself as a free speech martyr, he had in the past mocked actor Kangana Ranaut for the illegal demolition of her office under the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. In a podcast with Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut, Kamra stated that he enjoyed watching the demolition of Kangana’s office.