The Leh Apex Body has withdrawn from talks with the Central government, saying they won’t be travelling to Delhi on October 6.

The LAB has demanded a judicial probe into the September 24 incidents, where arson and violence claimed the lives of 4 people and caused heavy damage and a shutdown. The LAB has stated that the ‘killing of 4 persons by the CRPF’ should be probed, and all the cases filed against dozens of local youth after the incident should be withdrawn.

Over 30 CRPF personnel were injured in the violence and arson. Dozens of local youth have also been injured. CRPF vehicles were set on fire, including the Leh office of the BJP.

The LAB and Kargil Democratic Aliance (KDA) have expressed outrage at the ‘anti-national’ remarks made against the protesting body and leaders. It has sought an apology from the central government over the same.

The two organisations have been protesting for statehood and constitutional safeguards under the Sixth Schedule.

KDA leader Sajjad Kargili said, “The way bullets were fired and many were injured, there should be some accountability. This is why we need democracy.