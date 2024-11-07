‘Time to kill Trump’: ‘Liberals’ lose their mind after Donald Trump becomes President, netizens flag threats to secret service

Donald J Trump pulled a remarkable feat to return as the 47th President of United States of America. As soon as it becomes clear that Donald Trump was set to retake the White House, the ‘liberals’ had a stunning meltdown.

There were several handles posting meltdown videos where ‘liberals’ could be seen crying, kicking, screaming and some even chopping their hair off.

Leftists Flipping Out Over Trump Re-Election ULTIMATE COMPILATION!



Is It OK to laugh? Alex Jones Reports



Tune In To Breaking News And Reports https://t.co/qcrWR6BEGQ pic.twitter.com/MfkF8yKqk7 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) November 7, 2024

One of the more troubling aspects of the meltdown, was, however, several handles posting tweets about the prospect of assassinating Donald Trump while he takes oath.

Democrats:



The party of love and tolerance pic.twitter.com/7cpDN7DQla — BIPOC Doing Racism (@BIPOCracism) November 6, 2024

There were several tweets as seen in the compilation where handles were hoping for “someone to kill Trump and Vance”.

Given the 2 attempts at Donald Trump’s life in the run up to the elections, people were quick to urge the secret service to take action against such elements.

The Secret Service needs to arrest all of these people immediately. pic.twitter.com/oWsKi338n1 — Joey Mannarino (@JoeyMannarinoUS) November 7, 2024

Donald J Trump has won the elections, becoming the 47th President of the United States of America with 295 Electoral Votes as compared to Kamala Harris, who managed to win 226 out of the required 270. Trump won approximately 50.9% of the popular vote (72,560,841) and Kamala got 47.6% (67,878,826). In a major upset for the Democrats, Donald Trump won 28+ states with 1 Congressional District while Kamala Harris won 18 states plus DC and 1 district in Nebraska. The US Senate is now Republican majority with 52 seats. The House of Representative is yet to see final results which may take days. Currently it is in a close contest.