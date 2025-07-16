Tensions in Syria escalated dramatically as Israeli airstrikes hit key regime targets in Damascus, including the Ministry of Defence. During one such strike, a Syrian state TV anchor was seen fleeing live on air as missiles slammed into the broadcaster’s building.

Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz declared, “The warnings in Damascus have ended — now painful blows will come,” adding that the IDF would continue operations in Sweida.

החלו המכות הכואבות pic.twitter.com/1kJFFXoiua — ישראל כ”ץ Israel Katz (@Israel_katz) July 16, 2025

For the third consecutive day, Israel has launched strikes inside Syria, triggered by violent clashes in Sweida between the minority Druze community and regime forces. Katz reassured Druze citizens in Israel and Syria, stating, “The IDF will protect the Druze community in Syria. Our commitment stands firm.” Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed the sentiment, promising to keep Syria’s southwest demilitarized and to “safeguard the Druze.”

With the ceasefire collapsing and regime forces refusing to retreat, Israel warned that its response could intensify if the message isn’t heeded. The crisis in Sweida has now taken on a regional dimension with Israel stepping in as both shield and sword.