Lokayukta summons Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to appear for questioning in MUDA case

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has been summoned by the Lokayukta Police to appear for questioning in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam on Wednesday, November 6.

Earlier, on October 25, Lokayukta had questioned Siddaramaiah’s wife Pavrathi BM, who is also accused in the scam.

As per PTI, a senior official told them, “We asked him to appear on Wednesday morning.”

Notably, on 24th September, the Karnataka High Court dismissed the petition filed by the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, in which he challenged the Governor’s approval to investigate and prosecute him under Section 17A of the Prevention of Corruption Act and Section 218 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) in connection with the alleged Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam.

The Karnataka HC noted it is difficult to accept CM Siddaramaiah was not “behind the curtain” during the entire transaction of MUDA land, in which his family allegedly benefited by approximately Rs 56 Crores.