Los Angeles: Gurpreet Singh, wielding a machete in the middle of the road, shot dead by local police

IN Los Angeles, California, 36-year-old Gurpreet Singh armed with a machete was shot dead by police outside Crypto.com Arena. The dramatic video shows Gurpreet waving his machete in the middle of the road.

The incident occurred on July 13, 2025, when local police officers responded just after 9 AM to reports of a man in the middle of Figueroa Street and Olympic Boulevard waving a machete at passersby.

36-year-old Gurpreet Singh was then shot dead by the police officers after they witnessed his violent behaviour in the middle of the road.

Gurpreet Singh Singh had stopped his car on the intersection, exited the vehicle, and then he started swinging the machete.

