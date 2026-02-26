Lucknow: 22-year-old Fahad lifts and brutally slams a minor boy to the ground near mosque, child critical; CCTV surfaces

In a disturbing incident, a grown Muslim man brutally slammed a minor Muslim boy to the ground, leaving him unconscious, in the Golaganj area of Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. The incident reportedly happened on 20th February and was caught on a CCTV camera. However, it came to light on 25th February when the boy’s condition deteriorated.

As per reports, the minor named Abdul Nasir had gone to a local mosque to offer namaz after breaking his fast. After offering namaz, he went to play cricket with other children outside the mosque. As he was playing, 22-year-old Fahad alias Prince approached him. Fahad grabbed Nasir, lifted him above his head and slammed him to the ground with full force. Thereafter, he nonchalantly walked away from the spot. The entire incident was caught on a CCTV camera of a nearby building.

Later on, the accused’s uncle, Rashid and some women took the boy to his home and told his family that he fainted while playing. The boy was taken to a hospital in Husain Ganj, where doctors advised consultation with a neurosurgeon. From there, he was taken to a private hospital in Indira Nagar.

The boy’s condition deteriorated on 22nd February, after which his family requested his medical reports. The family alleged that the family of the accused tried to prevent the reports from being given to them. In the meantime, the children who were playing with the victim on the day of the incident informed his family about Fahad’s act.

प्रकरण कें संबंध में थाना वजीरगंज पर प्राप्त तहरीर के आधार पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा रही है। — LUCKNOW POLICE (@lkopolice) February 25, 2026

The family of the victim submitted a written complaint at the Wazirganj police station, based on which a case was filed. “Based on the written complaint received at Wazeerganj police station, a case has been registered under relevant sections, and further legal proceedings are underway,” said Wazeerganj SHO Rajesh Tripathi. An investigation is being carried out by the police in the case.