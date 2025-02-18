On 17th February, police arrested a local AAP leader, Anokh Mittal, his girlfriend, and four contract killers for the murder of Mittal’s wife Manvi. According to authorities, robbers killed Lipsy Mittal alias Manvi, 33, Anokh Mittal’s wife, on 15th February near to a village in Ludhiana.

According to authorities, the couple was on their way home from a hotel on the Ludhiana-Malerkotla route after dinner. At first, Anokh had informed the police that robbers had stopped them, assaulted the couple with sharp objects, and taken their car. According to Police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the victim’s husband was the primary conspirator in the murder.

According to Ludhiana police Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal, the inquiry revealed that Anokh Mittal, 35, a businessman, had conspired with his 24-year-old lover Pratiksha to hire contract killers to kill his wife Lipsi, also known as Manvi. Amritpal Singh alias Balli (26), Gurdeep Singh alias Manni (25), Sonu Singh (24) and Sagardeep Singh alias Teji (30) have also been nabbed along with the pair.

Chahal informed that a group of five attackers Mittal had hired stopped the couple’s vehicle on Dehlon Road and attacked Manvi with swords and other sharp objects. They left her seriously hurt and, in an attempt to make the crime appear like a robbery, took away Mittal’s Ritz car and the jewelry.

According to Chahal, they also discovered that Mittal had paid Rs 2.50 lakh to them, of which Rs 50,000 was paid up front and the remaining sum was due after the murder. Additionally, the police reported to have retrieved a blade from the accused as well as a Ritz, Swift, and I-20 that were used in the crime. An FIR has been registered against them at Dehlon Police Station.