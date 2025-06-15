Lufthansa Airlines flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returns to Frankfurt, second Boeing 787 from Europe to India to return in the day

A Lufthansa flight from Frankfurt in Germany to Hyderabad made a U-turn and returned to land back at Frankfurt Airport on Sunday evening. Flight LH752 operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner plane departed at around 14.15 local time on Sunday, but it made a U-turn after reaching the western coast of Black Sea, after reportedly receiving a bomb threat.

The flight, scheduled to land at Hyderabad’s Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on early Monday, landed back at Frankfurt Airport at around 18:40 local time.

“We checked with the airline and it has been confirmed that there was allegedly a bomb threat and that is why it was diverted,” an official at Hyderabad airport told The Hindu.

As per PTI, the passengers were told that the flight was not given permission to land in India. The passengers have been provided overnight accommodation, and have been told that the flight to Hyderabad has been rescheduled on Monday morning. The same flight will take off at 10 AM tomorrow.

PTI said that Lufthansa have not given official reason for the return, and a Frankfurt Airport spokesperson confirmed that LH752 had landed back in Germany. Lufthansa website showed that flight LH752 was diverted to Frankfurt

This is the second Boeing 787 from Europe to India that returned on Sunday. Earlier, a British Airways flight from London to Chennai returned to London. Flight BA35 operated by a Boeing 787-8 plane reportedly faced “flap adjustment failure”, forcing it to return to Heathrow.