British Airways flight from London to Chennai returns to Heathrow Airport after “flap adjustment failure” of the Boeing 787-8 plane

A British Airways flight from London to Chennai on Sunday returned to London’s Heathrow Airport after circling in the sky. Flight BA35 operated by a Boeing 787-8 plane reportedly faced “flap adjustment failure”, forcing it to return to Heathrow.

A British Airways Boeing 787-8 (reg: G-ZBJG) #BA35 to Chennai was forced to return to London Heathrow shortly after takeoff from Runway 27R today, June 15.

As per flight tracking site flighradar24, the flight took off at 11:45 UTC, but after reaching the western coast at around 12:30, the plane took a U-turn. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner made several circles over Strait of Dover and dumped fuel, remaining at that spot for an hour. The flight then returned and landed at 2:00 UTC.

Shortly after takeoff from London Heathrow (LHR), the captain of flight #BA35 to Chennai (MAA) reported a "flap adjustment failure" on the Boeing 787-8 (G-ZBJG).

The crew had to dump fuel while holding for over an hour before returning safely to LHR at 13:52UTC today.

As per some aviation related social media accounts, the flight faced “flap adjustment failure”, which probably means the pilots were unable to control the flaps.