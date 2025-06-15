Wednesday, September 17, 2025

British Airways flight from London to Chennai returns to Heathrow Airport after “flap adjustment failure” of the Boeing 787-8 plane

A British Airways flight from London to Chennai on Sunday returned to London’s Heathrow Airport after circling in the sky. Flight BA35 operated by a Boeing 787-8 plane reportedly faced “flap adjustment failure”, forcing it to return to Heathrow.

As per flight tracking site flighradar24, the flight took off at 11:45 UTC, but after reaching the western coast at around 12:30, the plane took a U-turn. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner made several circles over Strait of Dover and dumped fuel, remaining at that spot for an hour. The flight then returned and landed at 2:00 UTC.

As per some aviation related social media accounts, the flight faced “flap adjustment failure”, which probably means the pilots were unable to control the flaps.

