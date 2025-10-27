On 26th October, a group of Hindu women foiled an attempt at Christian conversion and filed a complaint at the police station against the people involved in the racket in Maihar town of Madhya Pradesh.

According to media reports, a group of Christian missionaries, including two women, was arrested by the police as they attempted to convert Hindu women to Christianity by offering them money and housing benefits. Following the complaint, an FIR has been registered under Sections 3 and 5 of the Madhya Pradesh Freedom of Religion Act, Section 115(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 3(1)(c) of the SC/ST Act.

Missionaries asked Hindu women to abandon Hindu religious symbols

The FIR has been registered on the complaint of 32-year-old Jyoti Ahirwar. In her complaint, she said that around 50 women, including herself, were called to a house in Vivek Nagar, near Devdhara Talab Katia, by Lakshmi Sharma and Savita Vishwakarma. The duo asked the women to remove their bangles, bindis, and sindoor, wash their hair in a water tank, and begin praying to Jesus Christ as their new deity.

When several women objected, the duo offered them cash and a home in exchange for embracing Christianity. As the Hindu women did not agree to convert, the accused threatened and tried to assault them.

Jyoti pointed out in her complaint that the accused had been trying to convert her and others for several days. When they were going to the police station, some Christian women tried to stop them, during which a verbal altercation took place between them.

Police recover Christian symbols, probe underway

Police raided the location and recovered a cross and other Christian symbols. Police are investigating whether the conversion attempt was part of a larger organised effort or carried out independently by the accused.

Local outrage and arrests

Following the incident, members of Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal, gathered outside the Maihar police station and demanded strict action against the accused. Five people have been arrested in the matter and sent to judicial custody following initial questioning.

Security has been tightened in the area to prevent any unrest. Police said that further attempts at forced conversion would be met with stringent action.