Madras High Court stops Music Academy from giving Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subbulakshmi award to TM Krishna

The Madras High Court has restrained the Music Academy from presenting the Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subulakshmi award to Leftist activist TM Krishna. As per reports, in an interim order, Justice G Jayachandran stated that the Madras Music Academy can present the ‘Sangita Kalanidhi’ award to TM Krishna, but the name of legendary artist MS Subulakshmi shall not be added to it.

Srinivasan, the grandson of MS Subbulakshmi and her legal heir had moved the High Court challenging the Music Academy’s decision to award controversial artist TM Krishna in his grandmother’s name. Music Academy’s plea against Srinivasan’s petition has been dismissed by the court.

“The best way to honour a departed soul is to honour and respect her wish and not to disrespect her. If any person is really having reverence and regard to MS Subbulakshmi, after knowing her desire and mandate, should not continue to give award in her name,” Jutsice Justice G Jayachandran’s order noted.

The Sangita Kalanidhi MS Subulakshmi award has been started by the Hindu Group to honour the musician chosen by the Madras Music Academy each year. A number of singers and artists have objected to the Academy choosing controversial artist TM Krishna for this year’s award.

TM Krishna is known for ville, abusive and disrespectful remarks against many other artists, including MS Subbulakshmi herself. Krishan has even claimed that MS Subbulakshmi’s fame and success were due to her being a ‘Brahmin’.

Earlier this year, a number of Carnatic musicians had withdrawn from the Music Academy’s conference citing TM Krishna’s vile, abusive rants against legends of the classical music world.