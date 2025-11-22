A wave of shock has gripped Maharashtra’s Jalna district after a 13-year-old school girl died in a tragic incident at her school on Friday morning. Aarohi Deepak Bidlan, a Class 8 student of CTMK Gujarati School and a resident of Mastagad, reportedly committed suicide after jumping off the roof of three-storey school building.

Her father, Deepak Bidlan, who works as a sanitation worker at a private hospital, said he received a call from the school informing him about the incident. According to him, Aarohi had shown no signs of stress or fear at home and had left for school as usual.

“I got a call saying my daughter had done something like this. By the time I reached the hospital, doctors said her chances of survival were very low. Later, at the civil hospital, she was declared dead,” he said. The grieving father has alleged that his daughter may have been subjected to harassment by teachers, claiming, “She was fine when she left home. The teachers must have tortured her.”

Police said they are investigating the matter. Inspector Sandeep Bharti of Sadar Bazar police confirmed that a probe is underway to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. “The incident occurred between around 7:30 am and 8:00 am. We are verifying all aspects,” he said, adding that the family has not yet recorded a formal statement accusing the teachers.

This case comes amid a disturbing rise in alleged student suicides linked to academic pressure and teacher behaviour. Earlier this week, a Class 10 student in Delhi died after jumping from a Metro station, leaving behind a note blaming his teachers. In his message, the 16-year-old wrote a heart-wrenching apology to his mother and expressed despair over his school environment.

Following that incident, the student’s family filed a complaint against three teachers and the school headmaster. The school has since suspended the accused staff members.

In another case, a 17-year-old Class 11 student in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa died on November 16 after alleging physical assault by a teacher.

These incidents have once again raised serious questions about student mental health, school environments, and the urgent need for stronger support systems for children facing academic or emotional distress.