Maharashtra: Drunk tourists assault homestay owner in Raigad, mow down and kill his sister with their car

A group of drunk tourists from Pune have caused mayhem and violence in a beach town in Raigad district, Maharashtra. As per reports, the Pune tourists visited the Harihareshwar beach in Raigad district on Sunday, October 20. After an evening of drinking, they approached a local homestay owner Abhijit Dhamnaskar, and demanded him to provide rooms. Seeing the group heavily intoxicated, Abhijit refused to provide rooms following which, the drunk tourists started assaulting Abhijit.

The locals soon gathered and rescued Abhijit. But the group managed to flee in their car. However, one person from the drunk group was detained by the locals to hand over to the police. The drunk group returned at around 1.30 am to get their friend. When they were trying to flee with the detained friend, they harshly drove their Scorpio car through the gathered crowd, killing Abhijit’s 34-year-old sister Jyoti on the spot.

The police have arrested one person from the group named Irappa Dhotre. Others named Akash Uparvat, Niraj Uparvat, Adil Shaikh, Sachin Jamadar, Anil Nagpur, Anil Mane, and others have been booked by the Shrivardhan police station.