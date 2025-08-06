On 5th August, the Maharashtra government bowed to the protests from Jain community and allowed “regulated feeding” of pigeons at kabutarkhanas in Mumbai. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting and directed the BMC to permit feeding during fixed hours. The decision came days after the BMC shut down kabutarkhanas following a Bombay High Court order citing serious public health risks. The sudden closure of the kabutarkhanas had sparked outrage from Jain and Gujarati communities, prompting Mahayuti MLAs from affected constituencies to intervene.

CM Fadnavis also acknowledged the health concerns like respiratory ailments and pollution from pigeon droppings and ordered a scientific study to assess the issue. He also assured that until alternative arrangements are made, regulated feeding must continue. He promised to present the pigeon lovers’ side in court if required. The BMC was told to explore new sites for relocation of these feeding areas and to find ways to clean the existing mess.

Ironically, just weeks ago, the government itself had directed strict action against kabutarkhanas citing serious health concerns.