The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) recently shut down the nearly century-old Dadar Kabutarkhana, which was a prominent pigeon feeding site in Mumbai. The decision came amid mounting concerns over health hazards caused by pigeon droppings and feathers. The move follows the Bombay High Court’s directive to strictly enforce a citywide ban on feeding pigeons at Kabutarkhanas. The court cited serious risks to public health and sanitation in its order.

Why has the BMC taken this step?

The decision of the BMC to close down all 51 Kabutarkhanas across Mumbai, including the historic Dadar feeding spot, stemmed from a 30th July directive by the Bombay High Court. The court ordered the registration of FIRs against individuals defying the ban on feeding pigeons in public spaces and allowed the civic body to cordon off feeding sites to prevent further gatherings of the birds.

BMC has totally covered by Dadar Kabutarkhana today from all sides. Feeding of pigeons will attract penal & legal action said officials. Pics shot by @sanjayhTOI pic.twitter.com/2ejNbocMJW — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) August 3, 2025

BMC cited provisions under the Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, and public health bylaws when initiating action to cover the structures, remove feed, and deploy staff to enforce compliance. According to BMC officials, this is a legal mandate based on recommendations from the state government. Notably, the state government flagged the alarming rise in respiratory diseases caused by prolonged exposure to pigeon droppings.

Speaking to the media, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Jaydeep More said, “We are taking actions following orders by the High Court and state government. We are simply doing our job.” It is also a matter of cleanliness and sanitation regulations, as they prohibit animal feeding in non-designated areas. Anyone breaking the rules may face fines and legal action.

What is a Kabutarkhana and why is Dadar’s so significant?

A Kabutarkhana is basically a pigeon house. It is a designated space, often built near religious establishments, to feed birds, mostly pigeons. These structures are deeply tied to cultural practices in Mumbai and have evolved from traditional Parabadis or birdhouses and Kabutriyas. Local communities fund these places. The Dadar Kabutarkhana was established in 1933 with permission from the municipal corporation. It is one of the city’s oldest and is situated close to a Jain temple.

The Dadar Kabutarkhana Trust manages the site. It was started to offer a safe feeding space for pigeons that gathered near the temple. As time passed, the site became a landmark. Before the ban, thousands of pigeons were fed by devotees and locals every day, which raised a public health debate.

The cultural and religious roots of pigeon feeding in Mumbai

Feeding pigeons has connections to religious and spiritual beliefs. In many Hindu and Jain households, it is considered an act of compassion and part of rituals. Some traditions also link pigeon feeding to Pitru Shanti, a ritual act believed to offer peace to ancestral souls. Communities across Mumbai, particularly Gujarati and Jain residents, have historically contributed to establishing Kabutarkhanas near temples. These spaces became formalised as public feeding spots, sustained through donations, where grain and water were offered daily.

From compassion to contamination – The health debate surrounding pigeons

The feeding practice originated in kindness. However, studies show it has serious health implications. Pigeon droppings, feathers, and nesting material are known to carry pathogens, including fungi, bacteria, and viruses, which can cause serious health problems such as histoplasmosis, cryptococcosis, and psittacosis. These illnesses are particularly dangerous for children, the elderly, and immunocompromised individuals.

Mumbai is a densely populated city. There are some pockets, including Dadar, which have a high concentration of pigeons, leading to serious health hazards. According to health experts, continuous exposure to pigeon waste is dangerous, especially in enclosed spaces. Several residents of such areas have reported persistent respiratory conditions, including hypersensitivity pneumonitis, which is suspected to be linked to the presence of pigeon waste.

What triggered the legal crackdown on Kabutarkhanas?

On 3rd July, Maharashtra’s Minister Uday Samant, on behalf of Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, announced the closure of all 51 Kabutarkhanas in Mumbai, citing health concerns. The move was prompted by sustained complaints from residents and health professionals, alongside incidents like a 2013 accident where a BMC engineer died after a pigeon struck him near the Grant Road Kabutarkhana.

Following the announcement, petitions were filed in the Bombay High Court by animal rights activists attempting to prevent the demolition of the feeding sites. However, the court did not grant relief and stated that the right to religious expression must be balanced against the right to public health and safety.

On 30th July, the court ordered the BMC to strictly implement the ban and register FIRs under BNS Section 271 against those defying the ban, a provision relating to negligent acts likely to spread infectious disease.

The division bench comprising Justices Girish S Kulkarni and Arif S Doctor observed that despite repeated directives, pigeon feeding at banned locations continued unabated, in “illegal and defiant” fashion. The court also allowed the BMC to cordon off or cover Kabutarkhanas to deter further feeding.

How the Dadar Kabutarkhana was shut down

On 3rd August, BMC workers covered Dadar Kabutarkhana with tarpaulin sheets. They first cleaned the site and then covered it with the help of sheets and bamboo sticks. Around 25 sacks of grain, fencing, and temporary sheds were seized or dismantled during the operation. A warning board was installed, explicitly prohibiting the feeding of animals or birds and notifying citizens of a ₹500 fine for violations.

#WATCH | BMC Action On Iconic Kabutarkhana Sparks Tensions In Mumbai | Mumbai Samachar



Tensions escalated in Mumbai as the BMC shut down Dadar's Kabutarkhana following a Bombay High Court order citing health risks. The Jain community, which considers feeding pigeons a… pic.twitter.com/nv3ytH927G — Mumbai Samachar Official (@Samachar_Mumbai) August 3, 2025

Earlier, local citizens had urged the authorities to allow them time to relocate injured and sick pigeons. Trustee Sandeep Doshi stated that over 2,000 pigeons were boxed and transported to shelters or hospitals for treatment. Volunteers were also stationed to prevent pigeons from gathering on nearby roads, fearing road accidents in the absence of designated feeding zones.

Jain community protests the closure of heritage pigeon feeding sites

The action drew immediate backlash from several members of the Jain community, as feeding pigeons is a sacred act for them. On Sunday, thousands joined a peaceful “Shantidoot Yatra” from a Jain temple in Colaba to the Gateway of India and chanted slogans like “save the pigeons”. Jain monks also participated, lending the march religious weight and visibility.

Are pigeons really causing respiratory illnesses and unsanitary conditions?

Animal welfare advocates often question the scientific rigour behind the crackdown. However, numerous medical experts have long flagged pigeons as carriers of respiratory pathogens. Pigeon droppings, when dried, release spores and fine dust that can be inhaled. This has been linked to diseases like histoplasmosis, which can cause chronic lung conditions, and allergic alveolitis, an inflammation of the lungs’ air sacs.

In congested areas like Dadar, where pigeons gather in massive numbers, the accumulation of faecal matter on rooftops, railings, and public spaces poses a consistent health threat. Apart from respiratory illnesses, the resulting filth causes blocked drains, slippery pavements, and rising costs of cleaning and disinfection, problems that urban municipalities struggle to manage.

The future of pigeon feeding in Mumbai – Compromise or complete ban?

Mumbai authorities have sent a strong message by covering the Kabutarkhanas and initiating provisions for FIRs, making it clear that public health will not be compromised for sentiments. However, the outcry may force the authorities to rethink their decision. A blanket ban on feeding may not hold in the long term if community pressures and legal battles persist.