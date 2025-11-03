Maharashtra: Tensions grip Malegaon after clash between Laeek Ahmed and Mehtab Ali; gunfire reported

A clash broke out on Saturday night (1st November), in Malegaon town of Nashik district in Maharashtra after an old rivalry between two families turned ugly. The fight, which took place in the Nava Islampur area under the Ayeshanagar police station limits, led to gunfire and damage to several vehicles, police said.

According to the complaint filed by 42-year-old Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel, his neighbour, Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali, along with a group of 10 to 12 men, stormed into his house around 10:30 p.m. following a quarrel between their children earlier that day. Kameel said that Ali brought two pistols and fired two rounds at him, but Kameel managed to duck in time and avoided getting hit. He was then beaten up by the mob led by Ali.

The attackers then assaulted Kameel and vandalised vehicles parked nearby, including a few cars and a two-wheeler. In the chaos, Kameel said he lost his mobile phone and around ₹50,000 in cash. The violence continued for nearly half an hour before the mob dispersed.

Police officials said that Kameel and Ali have a history of disputes, and the latest clash was triggered by a fight between their children. “Ali has been taken into custody, and efforts are on to trace the others involved,” an officer from Ayeshanagar police station said.

Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent further tension. Senior officers visited the site on Saturday night and again on Sunday morning (2nd November), to review the situation.