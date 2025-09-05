Mamata Banerjee, leading a scam-tainted govt in West Bengal, abuses PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘chor’

On Thursday (4th September), West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee abused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah as ‘chor’ (thief).

“Modi chor, BJP chor….Amit Shah chor,” Banerjee was heard saying these words on repeat inside the premises of the West Bengal Vidhan Sabha.

While yelling at the top of her voice, the West Bengal CM pointed towards the BJP MLAs and claimed that ‘all of them were thieves.’ Banerjee further claimed, “BJP hatao, desh bachao.”

No this is not a public rally. This is the West Bengal Assembly.



Today is a black day for democracy pic.twitter.com/O8KTc7k1SV — Keya Ghosh (@keyakahe) September 4, 2025

The Mamata Banerjee-led-West Bengal government has been under the scanner over multiple scams, which took place under its regime since 2011.

TMC leaders have previously been involved in the Rose Valley scam, the teachers’ recruitment scam, the Sharda scam, the cow-smuggling scam, the tab scam, the coal scam and several other cases of corruption.