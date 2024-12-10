Man arrested for hoax bomb alert on IndiGo flight turns out to be IB officer

Last month, a man was arrested for allegedly sharing a hoax bomb threat on an IndiGo flight from Nagpur to Kolkata. Now it has turned out the 44 years old man, Animesh Mandal, is an officer of the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Mandal was working as a deputy superintendent-rank IB official, posted in Nagpur, PTI reported. He shared the fake bomb threat that forced the IndiGo flight with 187 passengers onboard to make an emergency landing on November 14.

Animesh Mandal was arrested by Raipur Police under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita section 351 (4) (criminal intimidation by anonymous communication) and provisions of the Suppression of Unlawful Acts against Safety of Civil Aviation Act, 1982.