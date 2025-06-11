Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Man slaps accused in Raja Raghuvanshi murder case at Indore Airport

On June 2, dead body of Indore businessman Raja Raghuvanshi was found in a gorge in Meghalaya where he was on his honeymoon. Raja’s wife Sonam, her boyfriend Raj Kushwaha, and 3 others have been named as accused in the case.

On Tuesday night, four accused were brought to Indore by a Meghalaya Police team. When the police team reached the Devi Ahilyabai Holkar Airport, a man waiting at the airport for his luggage saw them and slapped one of the accused. The incident was captured on video. Since the faces of the accused were covered, it wasn’t clear who was the accused that was slapped.

The 12-member team of Meghalaya Police has left for Shillong after obtaining the transit custody of the four accused – Raj Kushwaha, Vishal Chauhan, Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi.

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

