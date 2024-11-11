Manipur: 11 suspected Kuki terrorists killed in Jiribam area by CRPF

On Monday, November 11, 11 suspected terrorists were killed by Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in Manipur. The encounter took place in Jiribam area of the North Eastern state. One CRPF personnel was also injured in the encounter.

11 suspected militants killed in an encounter with CRPF in Jiribam area of Manipur. A CRPF personnel is also critically injured in the encounter: Sources pic.twitter.com/mDoJu2VA3y — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2024

The encounter with the security forces began after the suspected Kuki terrorists launched a massive attack on a police station in Jiribam, Manipur.

Notably, there is a relief camp for internally displaced people next to the police station where Kukis attacked. There is suspicion that the terrorists may have been trying to target the camp as well.

Notably, this police station in Jiribam has been targeted several times previously as well.