Manipur: Home Minister Amit Shah calls urgent high level meeting as violence escalates

Manipur has seen an escalation of the violence in recent days as situation remains tense in the North Eastern state. Taking note of the situation, Home Minister Amit Shah has called for a high level meeting to review the situation.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Intelligence Bureau Director Tapan Deka, and other senior officials are expected to participate in the meeting.

Earlier, a group of Meiteis marched to the Home Minister’s house in Delhi yesterday to submit a memorandum to Amit Shah. Over 200 Meiteis were also detained by the Delhi Police when they were protesting in the capital.

The Meiteis were protesting after the recent killings of 6 Meiteis in the state, including 3 children.