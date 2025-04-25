Manir Hussain doing business on Vaishno Devi route by posing as Puran Singh, during police investigation, 2 Muslims caught using fake Hindu identity

Police have arrested two Muslims posing as fake Hindus on Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Marg in Jammu and Kashmir. Pony service is operated on this route for horse and mule rides. On Thursday (24 April 2025), Manir Hussain and Sahil Khan were caught working on the route with fake Hindu names and documents.

A police team conducted checking near Geeta Mata Temple in Vaishno Devi. During this, Manir Hussain was stopped. During interrogation, he told his name as Puran Singh. When his documents were checked, it was found that his actual name is Manir Hussain. He was using someone else’s authorized card to work in pony service. Police has arrested him.

Apart from this, police has also caught a person named Sahil Khan during patrolling near Ban Ganga Bridge. He is from Kotli, Jammu. He was working in pony service without a license. According to media reports, patrolling will continue for monitoring and verification on the route leading to the temple. Police have appealed to all service providers to carry their valid documents while working.